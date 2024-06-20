SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.41. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

