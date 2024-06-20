SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 59.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 561,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,676,000 after acquiring an additional 152,420 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

