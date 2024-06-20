SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Critical Survey

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shopify and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $7.06 billion 11.73 $132.00 million ($0.17) -377.94 SolarWinds $758.74 million 2.64 -$9.11 million $0.07 170.43

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWinds. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Shopify has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shopify and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 15 21 0 2.54 SolarWinds 0 5 0 0 2.00

Shopify currently has a consensus target price of $76.39, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -2.82% 7.36% 5.83% SolarWinds 1.58% 6.47% 2.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shopify beats SolarWinds on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides automated network configuration, log and event management, security information and event management, access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfer products; a suite of application performance management software that enables visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers a suite of database performance management software that monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms; traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and hybrid models. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

