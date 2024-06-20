Somerset Trust Co Buys 844 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

