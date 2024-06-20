Somerset Trust Co Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 18,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average of $351.79.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

