Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EG opened at $377.25 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

