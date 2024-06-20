Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Shares Down 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

