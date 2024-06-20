Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.17 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCS. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

