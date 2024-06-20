Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $92.46 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Steem alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,270.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.66 or 0.00601419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00113556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00254793 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00068459 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,571,162 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.