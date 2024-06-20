Stefan Allanson Purchases 11,305 Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson purchased 11,305 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £23,740.50 ($30,165.82).

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Stock Performance

LON NXR opened at GBX 221 ($2.81) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.99. The company has a market capitalization of £198.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,381.25 and a beta of 1.42. Norcros plc has a 1 year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Norcros Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Norcros’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.13) price target on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Norcros

About Norcros

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.