Stephan Michael Spears Sells 2,503 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) VP Stephan Michael Spears sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $24,529.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 751 shares in the company, valued at $7,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MUX opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $481.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MUX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

