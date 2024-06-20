Stephan Michael Spears Sells 2,503 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) VP Stephan Michael Spears sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $24,529.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 751 shares in the company, valued at $7,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE MUX opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $481.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on MUX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
