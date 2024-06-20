Stephen Daintith Buys 42 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($190.52).
Ocado Group Stock Performance
LON:OCDO opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 492.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 332.70 ($4.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.92).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
