StockNews.com Downgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $227.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.64. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

