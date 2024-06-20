StockNews.com Upgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Hold

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAR opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 733.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

