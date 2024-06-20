StockNews.com Upgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to “Strong-Buy”

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.