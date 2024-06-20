Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.39. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 13,579 shares traded.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.39.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.68 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
