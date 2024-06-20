Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.39. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 13,579 shares traded.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.68 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

