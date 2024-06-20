Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Shares Up 0.7%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 5,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 122,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GRID shares. Cormark boosted their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Tantalus Systems Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,437.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Liston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

Read More

