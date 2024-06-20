Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

