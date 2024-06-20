Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.69% from the company’s previous close.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.