TD Cowen Increases Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $128.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $119.98.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.