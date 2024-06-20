TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DRI opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $72,901,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $45,321,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

