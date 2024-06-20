TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock opened at $151.18 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

