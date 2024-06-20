Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Raises Dividend to GBX 47 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TEP opened at GBX 1,806 ($22.95) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,779.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,612.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,183.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,356 ($17.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,932 ($24.55).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

