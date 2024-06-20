Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Raises Dividend to GBX 47 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Telecom Plus Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of TEP opened at GBX 1,806 ($22.95) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,779.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,612.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,183.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,356 ($17.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,932 ($24.55).
About Telecom Plus
