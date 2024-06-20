Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $62.71 Average PT from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

