Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.41

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.41 and traded as high as $48.74. Tencent shares last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 1,863,559 shares trading hands.

Tencent Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Increases Dividend

Tencent Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3839 per share. This is an increase from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

