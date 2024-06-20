Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $151.75 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

