Terra Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $350.25 million and approximately $24.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 772,366,864 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

