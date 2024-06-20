Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $99.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Textron by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 713,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after acquiring an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Textron by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,347,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,932,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $85.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. Textron has a 12-month low of $64.42 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.