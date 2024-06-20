Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $785.73 million and approximately $20.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,341,912 coins and its circulating supply is 985,777,503 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

