The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $335.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.00.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $295.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $395.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.20.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

