The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Down 49%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
The Gym Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
