The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Down 49%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The Gym Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

About The Gym Group

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.