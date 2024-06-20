The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $146.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $120.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.33. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

