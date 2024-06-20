The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Steph & Co. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.27. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.