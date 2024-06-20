The Root Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.86 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. The Root Network has a market cap of $39.39 million and $7.86 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Root Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get The Root Network alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.03611048 USD and is up 9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8,165,617.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Root Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Root Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Root Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.