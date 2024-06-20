Thomas Spain Buys 21,711 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain acquired 21,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £8,250.18 ($10,483.07).

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total value of £79,612.75 ($101,159.78).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £12,904.32 ($16,396.85).

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £11,774.10 ($14,960.74).

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £30,463.80 ($38,708.77).

Staffline Group Stock Down 0.5 %

STAF stock opened at GBX 37.80 ($0.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.35.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.