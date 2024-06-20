Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson Buys 1,390 Shares of Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,390 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,021.90.

Deborah Wallis Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,000 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.34 per share, with a total value of C$7,340.00.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a one year low of C$7.16 and a one year high of C$8.66.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

