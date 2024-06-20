Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on July 19th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

