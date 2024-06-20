Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on July 19th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Dividend History for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

