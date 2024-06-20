Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,502,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,474,000 after purchasing an additional 59,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $420.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $420.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

