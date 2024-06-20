Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average of $201.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

