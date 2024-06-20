Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 319 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard stock opened at $450.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

