Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 371,590 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 368,778 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novartis by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE:NVS opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

