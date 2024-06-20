Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of State Street by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $72.37 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

