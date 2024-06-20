Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

