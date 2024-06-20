Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 63.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 414,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

MTB stock opened at $146.82 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.22.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

