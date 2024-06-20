Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 64,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.96 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.