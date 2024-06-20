Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

