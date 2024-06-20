Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,764.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 218,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

