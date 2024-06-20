Tompkins Financial Corp Has $131,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 111,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

