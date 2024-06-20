Tompkins Financial Corp Has $223,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,800,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after buying an additional 435,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

