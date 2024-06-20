Tompkins Financial Corp Has $688,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after buying an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

DIS opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

